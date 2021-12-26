Giants OT Matt Peart doesn't return after knee injury against Eagles

Giants T Matt Peart at practice

Giants offensive tackle, Matt Peart left Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles and won't return with what the team is calling a knee sprain.

The injury came in the first quarter when Peart was blocking for a Saquon Barkley run when he planted his left leg and immediately grabbed it before going down.

Peart had to be helped off the field by the team's trainers, but didn't need a cart. It was feared that Peart's knee may have suffered a more damaging injury, but the knee sprain designation by the Giants is a good sign.

The 24-year-old was questionable to return, but after halftime the team determined he would not.

Peart has seen more playtime in recent weeks because of the injuries to the team's o-line. Peart was starting for Nate Solder on Sunday because the veteran was placed in the league's reserves/COVID-19 list.