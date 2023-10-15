Giants optimistic Saquon Barkley will return vs. Bills

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has missed the previous three games due to a high-ankle sprain but there is growing optimism he can return on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

It’s likely Barkley will be a game-time decision but there’s a strong chance he finally suits back up, reports NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley, out the past three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, is optimistic about being able to play today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. The team is giving him all the time he needs, and it's not 100%. But there is a real chance he returns today vs. the #Bills. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2023

If Barkley does return in Week 6, it will come behind an offensive line devastated by injury. His good friend Daniel Jones will also be absent, having been ruled out due to a neck injury.

Tyrod Taylor will instead start under center.

If Barkley does take the field on Sunday night, he acknowledges that it won’t come at full health. He’s played with a similar injury in the past and knows what to expect this time around.

“I’ve played with this before. You can play with it. It sucks, sometimes when you make a cut, you feel it, sometimes you don’t,” Barkley told reporters this week.

If the Giants weren’t in such a dire spot Barkley may have been more inclined to be patient and while he is taking precautions to avoid a setback, he understands that his presence is needed.

“I think it’s important for me to get back out there, especially where we are at in the season, and I feel like I can make an impact and hopefully I’m able to show that,” Barkley.

We’ll soon see if a less than 100 percent Barkley can help carry an offense that is currently in shambles and down several key players.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire