Giants optimistic after Daniel Jones' MRI results, but potential return date is unclear

Daniel Jones jogs on field during Giants game against Bengals

Tests on Giants QB Daniel Jones' hamstring on Monday revealed that he suffered only a strain, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

Per Vacchiano, it remains unclear how quickly Jones will be able to return. Vacchiano noted that the MRI result left the Giants feeling optimistic, but they won't really know until he gets on the field and begins his rehab.

Vacchiano reported earlier Monday that the Giants believed the strain Jones had suffered was mild.

Jones injured the hamstring during Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, exiting the game briefly before coming back in to attempt to play through it. With Jones unable to put weight on his right leg after he returned, he exited for good and was replaced by backup Colt McCoy.

While McCoy was able to help guide the Giants to the win, he did so while nearly throwing multiple interceptions, throwing two passes in the flat that went for losses, and missing Dion Lewis in the flat on what would've been a game-sealing touchdown.

If Jones is unable to play against the Seahawks, the expectation is that McCoy will get the start.