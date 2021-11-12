Giants have opportunity to feast on second half schedule

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Fennelly
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The New York Giants are 3-6 as they enter their bye week and many have written them off again.

Those who are doing that may be jumping off the bandwagon too early according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, who believes the Giants’ playoff hopes are far from dead.

Here’s the main reason to hope: Even if the Giants return from the bye week with a loss to the Buccaneers to fall to 3-7, only two of the final seven opponents (Cowboys, Chargers) have winning records. The combined winning percentage for those seven opponents (Eagles twice) is .400.

What’s more? The Giants have a winning formula now that the defense is meeting high expectations after a disappointing start. In all nine wins of the Judge-Jason Garrett-Patrick Graham era, the Giants have allowed 21 or fewer points. Seven times that point total is 16-21.

Good points all around. The Giants’ defense has been playing lights out the past three weeks, allowing a league-low 13 points per game and have only allowed opponents to score touchdowns in the red zone on 23 percent of their trips, also a league-low over that span.

The defense has come around, now the offense must follow. But that can only happen if Jason Garrett takes off the training wheels and the Giants get some production out of their marquee stars such as Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph and Sterling Shepard.

Barkley, Golladay and Shepard may all be back in the lineup next Monday night in Tampa, which would be a huge boost. Add them to the group of Kadarius Today, Devontae Booker, Evan Engram, Darius Slayton and Rudolph and you have the makings of a very powerful offense.

21 points per game could be all the Giants need to go 6-2 in the second half, which would put them at 9-8 on the year and in the post season conversation.

Recommended Stories

  • Giants view Isaiah Wilson as ‘long-term’ development project

    New York Giants coach Joe Judge won't rule out playing Isaiah Wilson this season, but says he's more of a long-term developmental project.

  • Giants select Aidan Hutchinson, Kenyon Green in 2022 CBS Sports mock

    In the latest 2022 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports, the New York Giants address their O-Line and D-Line with two top 10 picks.

  • Graham Gano shattering Giants records at impressive pace

    Kicker Graham Gano is shattering the New York Giants' record book and he's not even through his second season with the team yet.

  • Giants legend Carl Banks on Daniel Jones, Big Blue D, Dave Gettleman's future | The Tailgate

    On the Week 10 edition of The Tailgate, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by legendary Giants linebacker and currently analyst Carl Banks to evaluate Daniel Jones with all the injuries around him, the resurgent defense and Dave Gettleman’s future. Ralph and Michelle also poll Jets fans on who they want to see at quarterback once Zach Wilson is healthy. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.

  • Bad back not keeping Bernhard Langer out of Charles Schwab Cup Championship

    Back pain that started Wednesday has only gotten worse for the Schwab Cup points leader.

  • Why Hunter Renfroe's future with Red Sox looks murky with big raise looming

    Will Hunter Renfroe's Red Sox career come to an end soon? John Tomase breaks down why a looming raise might force Boston to look elsewhere in the outfield.

  • Cam Newton: Focus is on present, the past is 'irrelevant'

    Cam Newton was back home in Atlanta enjoying being a father and about to partake in one of his new favorites “taco Tuesday” for dinner when he glanced at his phone and noticed he'd missed a call. “Matthew Rhule,” Newton said to himself as he read the caller ID. Upon seeing the name of the Carolina Panthers' head coach — and later talking to him — Newton said he felt like he was “floating.”

  • Murray back at practice, Cardinals prep for Panthers

    Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice on Friday, potentially giving the Arizona Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers. Murray missed a game for the first time in his three-year career last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury. Backup Colt McCoy played well in Murray's absence, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in Arizona's 31-17 victory.

  • RS Recommends: Showtime’s New Deal Gets You a Three-Month Subscription for $3 Total

    Prime Members can save up to $30 by taking advantage of this deal

  • 4th down aggressiveness increasing rapidly across NFL

    Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi learned early on in his time working with first-year head coach Brandon Staley to be ready with a fourth-down call in nearly any situation. Back in Week 3 with the Chargers facing fourth-and-9 in the final minute of a tie game against Kansas City, Staley opted to go for it instead of trying a long field goal. Staley has been among the most aggressive, with that decision against the Chiefs leading to a go-ahead touchdown that left Patrick Mahomes little time to respond.

  • Mel Kiper’s 2022 NFL draft big board: Where Alabama players rank

    Alabama players are all over Mel Kiper's latest Big Board and positional rankings!

  • Broncos to be without OC Pat Shurmur for Week 10 matchup vs. Eagles

    Denver Broncos to be without offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for Week 10 matchup vs. Philadelphia Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • Saints roster moves: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Ken Crawley return from COVID-19 reserve

    Saints roster moves: Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Ken Crawley return from COVID-19 reserve

  • Giants hoping to have all the skill guys back for late run

    A couple of days before the New York Giants play, Daniel Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett grab the list of plays for the upcoming game and go through the call sheet. “I let him know based on the week of practice, based on film study, obviously, what you like going into the game,” Jones said Tuesday, a day before the Giants (3-6) headed into their bye week. New York has eight games left in the new 17-game regular season, and making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 seems iffy, and all of the Giants, not just Jones, need to reach a comfort level.

  • Super Bowl odds: Buccaneers, Bills, Rams, Cardinals favorites to win NFL Championship

    Thanks to an 8-1 start to the season, the Arizona Cardinals are among the favorites in odds to win Super 56. But they aren't the favorite.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Down Big Today

    Big cryptocurrencies are down, altcoins are down, and even meme coins are having a rough day. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 5%, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is down 1.3% after being down as much as 8%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has fallen 2.4% as of 1 p.m. EST. Very few cryptocurrencies are trading higher today and some are down nearly 10% in the last 24 hours.

  • NFL Week 10: Optimal Flex Plays

    Lawrence Jackson Jr. will shed light on why some players should be inserted into our flex spots in Week 10. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Recap: No. 1 Oregon State men’s soccer wins first-ever Pac-12 men’s soccer title in instant classic against No. 3 Washington

    Pac-12 Networks' Ann Schatz recaps No. 1 Oregon State men's soccer first-ever Pac-12 men’s soccer title after ending in a 2-2 tie against No. 3 Washington on Thursday, Nov. 11 in Corvallis. The Beavers seal a berth to the NCCA Tournament and end the regular season at 12-2-3 overall and 7-1-2 in Pac-12 play. Washington heads to postseason play at 14-1-2 overall and 6-1-2 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s soccer with the Pac-12 Now App to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

  • Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton out for Browns this Sunday

    When the Browns put running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week, there was some hope that they would be cleared in time to face the Patriots. That hope has run out. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Friday that neither Chubb nor Felton will be available [more]

  • Silver Slugger Winners Announced

    Janice Scurio reflects upon this year's Silver Slugger winners and their magnificent seasons in Friday's Daily Dose. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)