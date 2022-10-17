Giants open as slight underdogs vs. Jaguars in Week 7

The New York Giants (5-1) have opened as 2.5-point home underdogs for their Week 7 game against the Jaguars (2-4) in Jacksonville this coming Sunday, per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

The over/under has opened at 42.5 total points. The mosey line is currently Giants +125, Jaguars -150.

The Giants are 5-1 against the spread this while the Jaguars are 2-4.

The Jaguars are 11th in total offense and 11th in total defense. They average 23.0 points per game on offense and are allowing opponents 19.0 points per game.

The Giants are 25th in total offense and 15th in total defense. They average 21.2 points per game on offense while allowing 18.8 points per game on defense.

