Giants open as slight favorites vs. Cowboys

The New York Giants have opened as 2.5-point favorites in their early season showdown versus the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium this coming Monday night, per Tipico.

The over/under opened at 39.5 points. The money line is currently Giants -140, Cowboys +120.

The Giants are 2-0 to start the season with victories over the Tennessee Titans and Carolina Panthers by one and three points, respectively. They were underdogs in both contests at the time of kickoff and won the games outright.

The Cowboys (1-1) opened the season with a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay but rebounded with a 20-17 victory last Sunday against Cincinnati. Dallas is 1-1 against the spread.

All four games the two teams has played this year have gone under which is the reason why the O/U is under 40, a rarity in the NFL these days.

