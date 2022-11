Giants open as slight favorites over Commanders in Week 13

The New York Giants (7-4) will host the Washington Commanders (7-5) this Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Giants have opened as 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 41 total points, per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

The Giants, currently the sixth seed in the NFC playoff picture, have lost three of their last four games, including a deflating 28-20 loss on Thanksgiving to the Dallas Cowboys, the current fifth seed.

The Commanders have moved into the seventh and final playoff berth with their 19-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons combined with the Seattle Seahawks’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

This will be the first of two games between the NFC East rivals over the next three weeks. They will meet again in D.C. in Week 15.

