Giants open regular season as 2.5-point home underdogs vs. Broncos

The 2021 regular season is officially upon us and that means another Sunday will not pass without football until February.

For the New York Giants, they open things in an extremely familiar spot — one they’ve found themselves in for nearly a decade: as underdogs.

Big Blue are currently listed as 2.5-point home underdogs against the Denver Broncos in Week 1, according to the Tipico Sportsbook. Their money line is set at +125, while Denver’s rests at -155.

The over/under for the game is also set at 41.5, which is relatively low but gives you a look into what Vegas thinks about these two offenses.

Giants-Broncos will kick off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.