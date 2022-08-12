Giants open preseason with 23-21 victory over Patriots

The New York Giants opened their preseason slate against the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Starters played just two series before giving way to the second-team, who stayed in the game through halftime. At that point, the third-team and deep reserves came in to attempt to cement a role for themselves.

There were the typical ups and downs from a first preseason game on both sides but ultimately, the did enough to secure the win.

Final score: Giants 23, Patriots 21

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Patriots 7 0 7 7 21 Giants 3 7 7 3 23

Keys to the game

The Giants outgained New England 418-308 (total yards).

New York held the Patriots to 4-of-11 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down.

Big Blue won the time of possession battle, 33:54 – 26:01.

The Giants were penalized eight times (65 yards) to New England’s 12 times (89 yards).

It was over when...

Kicker Graham Gano connected on a 24-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter.

The last-second FG was made possible by a solid drive courtesy of quarterback Davis Webb and running backs Antonio Williams, Sandro Platzgummer and Jashaun Corbin, who kept the chains moving and the clock ticking.

Players of the game

LB Darrian Beavers (3 tackles, 1 TFL)

RB Gary Brightwell (9 touches, 59 yards)

WR Richie James Jr. (3 rec., 44 yards and 1 TD)

RB Antonio Williams (10 touches, 60 yards and 1 TD)

Injuries

Left guard Shane Lemieux came up lame during the team’s first offensive series but stayed in the game temporarily. He eventually headed into the locker room and was ruled questionable to return with a toe injury (later downgraded to out). When Lemieux returned to the sideline, he did so in a walking boot.

Reserve offensive lineman Jamil Douglas (ankle) limped off the field late in the second quarter and was immediately tended to by trainers. He did not return to the game.

Late in the third quarter, wide receiver Robert Foster collided with a Patriots defender on a high throw from quarterback Davis Webb. He remained down for a moment and eventually left the field.

Rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott left the game in the fourth quarter and was quickly ruled out with a groin injury.

What's next?

Giants head coach Brian Daboll will conduct a Zoom conference with reporters on Friday afternoon followed by a series of players. The team will have Saturday off before returning to practice on Sunday morning.

Big Blue will then host the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in Week 2 of the preseason on Sunday, August 21 (7:00 p.m. ET).

