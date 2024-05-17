Giants open as early favorites in Week 1 vs. Vikings

The New York Giants have opened as a one-point favorite for their 2024 season opener at home versus the Minnesota Vikings, scheduled for Sunday, September 8 at 1:00 p.m. at MetLife Stadium.

BetMGM has Big Blue listed as a one-point favorite with the over-under opening at 41.5 points. The money line is currently Vikings -105, Giants -115.

The Giants, who finished 6-11 in 2023 and third in the NFC East, had the sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft this spring, selecting LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers.

The Vikings finished third in the NFC North in 2023 with a 7-10 record. They selected Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in this year’s draft.

The Giants are 51-43-5 in season openers, 51-45-3 in home openers, and 4-10 in MetLife Stadium openers.

The Giants trail the Vikings in their regular season series, 17-10, but have a 3-1 lead in postseason games.

Minnesota has won the last four regular-season meetings in the series, but the Giants were the victors in the teams’ most recent meeting — the 2022 NFC Wild Card Game in which Big Blue pulled out a 31-24 win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

