Giants open to different variety of trades during 2023 NFL draft

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is feeling more comfortable heading into next week’s NFL draft than he was a year ago.

Last spring, Schoen was walking into an organization that had a mess of a roster and a cap situation that seemed impossible to get out from under.

This year, he’s got most of that under control and is dealing from the top of the deck again. Schoen has been building on a strong rookie season in which he a) got the Giants out of salary cap hell and b) to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Schoen is far from done. He will continue to build and tweak his roster until it’s among the best in the NFL. And he will utilize all options at his disposal to do so. That means the Giants are open for business as the draft approaches.

#Giants #Schoen – if the value is right, would make a deal moving 2024 draft picks …. roster was not in position to do so last year — GiantsWFAN (@giantswfan) April 20, 2023

That could mean anything: a trade up for a player they love this year, or even a veteran as they did with tight end Darren Waller.

The draft has become more and more like a true industry convention where anything is possible. Schoen is now in a position to make the most of things.

The Giants have 10 selections this year, seven on Day 3. In an offseason where Schoen has hit it out of the park, he appears to be far from done.

