Giants open as 7-point road underdogs vs. Eagles in divisional round

The New York Giants have opened as 7-point underdogs for Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Eagles in Philadelphia, per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

The opening over/under total is 47 points.

The money line is currently Giants +260, Eagles -320.

The sixth-seeded Giants defeated the Minnesota Vikings, the No. 3 seed, 31-24, in the Super Wild Card round in Minneapolis on Sunday. The Eagles had a first-round bye as the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

The Eagles have beaten the Giants in both meetings this season and aim to make it a sweep as they are believed to be a team of destiny. They are 10-2 in their last 12 meetings with Big Blue and are 4-2 when quarterback Jalen Hurts starts.

The Giants (10-7-1) are 14-4 against the spread this season and 7-1 on the road. Philadelphia (14-3) is 8-9 ATS and 6-3 at home.

Philadelphia defeated the Giants, 48-22, at MetLife Stadium in Week 14 as 7-point favorites. In Week 18, the Giants — playing mostly backups — gave the Eagles a scare down in Philly losing, 22-16, as 16.5-point dogs.

