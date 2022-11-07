Giants open as 6.5-point home favorites vs. Texans

The New York Giants (6-2) are early 6.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans (1-6-1) for their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

The over/under opened at a very-low 38.5 total points. The money line opened at Texans +210, Giants -280.

Houston is 4-4 versus the spread this year and most recently lost to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles this past Thursday, 29-17, as a 14-point underdog.

The Giants are 6-2 against the spread this year. This is only the second game this season that they have been made favorites. The other game was in Week 3 against Dallas when they lost, 23-16, as a one-point favorite at home.

The over has only come in twice in the Giants’ first eight games. The Texans have seen the over and the under come in four times each in their games this season.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire