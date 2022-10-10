Giants open as 5.5-point home underdogs vs. Ravens

The New York Giants (4-1) have opened as early 5.5-point underdogs for their game this coming Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium, per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

The over/under opened at 43.5 points and the money line is Giants +200, Ravens -240.

The Giants are 4-1 against the spread and the under has come in in three of their five games.

The Ravens have covered the spread in two of their first five games and three of their five games have gone under.

New York is coming off a thrilling 27-22 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in London on Sunday, while the Ravens defeated Cincinnati on a last-second field goal by Justin Tucker on Sunday night.

