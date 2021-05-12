Giants will open 2021 season against Broncos; full schedule leaked

The New York Giants will open the 2021 regular season against the Denver Broncos on a Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium — a game now confirmed with the leak of their schedule on Wednesday.

Other highlights include three primetime games — two of those coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs — and several late-season matchups with NFC East rivals.

Here’s a look at their full 2021 regular season schedule:

Giants’ 2021 regular-season schedule

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sept. 12 vs. Denver Broncos 4:25 p.m. ET 2 Sept. 16 at Washington Football Team 8:20 p.m. ET 3 Sept. 26 vs. Atlanta Falcons 1:00 p.m. ET 4 Oct. 3 at New Orleans Saints 1:00 p.m. ET 5 Oct. 10 at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET 6 Oct. 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams TBD 7 Oct. 24 vs. Carolina Panthers 1:00 p.m. ET 8 Nov. 1 at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 p.m. ET 9 Nov. 7 vs. Las Vegas Raiders TBD 10 Nov. 14 BYE WEEK 11 Nov. 22 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 p.m. ET 12 Nov. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles TBD 13 Dec. 5 at Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m. ET 14 Dec. 12 at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 p.m. ET 15 Dec. 19 vs. Dallas Cowboys 1:00 p.m. ET 16 Dec. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. ET 17 Jan. 2 at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. ET 18 Jan. 9 vs. Washington Football Team 1:00 p.m. ET

There’s a lot to look forward to for the Giants and their fans, including four extremely meaningful games to close out the season.

Note: Credit to Art Stapleton of USA TODAY for most kickoff times.

