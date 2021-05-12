Giants will open 2021 season against Broncos; full schedule leaked
The New York Giants will open the 2021 regular season against the Denver Broncos on a Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium — a game now confirmed with the leak of their schedule on Wednesday.
Other highlights include three primetime games — two of those coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs — and several late-season matchups with NFC East rivals.
Here’s a look at their full 2021 regular season schedule:
Giants’ 2021 regular-season schedule
Week
Date
Opponent
Time
1
Sept. 12
vs. Denver Broncos
4:25 p.m. ET
2
Sept. 16
8:20 p.m. ET
3
Sept. 26
vs. Atlanta Falcons
1:00 p.m. ET
4
Oct. 3
at New Orleans Saints
1:00 p.m. ET
5
Oct. 10
at Dallas Cowboys
4:25 p.m. ET
6
Oct. 17
vs. Los Angeles Rams
TBD
7
Oct. 24
vs. Carolina Panthers
1:00 p.m. ET
8
Nov. 1
at Kansas City Chiefs
8:15 p.m. ET
9
Nov. 7
vs. Las Vegas Raiders
TBD
10
Nov. 14
BYE WEEK
11
Nov. 22
at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8:15 p.m. ET
12
Nov. 28
vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TBD
13
Dec. 5
at Miami Dolphins
1:00 p.m. ET
14
Dec. 12
at Los Angeles Chargers
4:05 p.m. ET
15
Dec. 19
vs. Dallas Cowboys
1:00 p.m. ET
16
Dec. 26
at Philadelphia Eagles
1:00 p.m. ET
17
Jan. 2
at Chicago Bears
1:00 p.m. ET
18
Jan. 9
vs. Washington Football Team
1:00 p.m. ET
There’s a lot to look forward to for the Giants and their fans, including four extremely meaningful games to close out the season.
Note: Credit to Art Stapleton of USA TODAY for most kickoff times.
