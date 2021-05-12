Giants will open 2021 season against Broncos; full schedule leaked

Dan Benton
·2 min read
The New York Giants will open the 2021 regular season against the Denver Broncos on a Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium — a game now confirmed with the leak of their schedule on Wednesday.

Other highlights include three primetime games — two of those coming against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs — and several late-season matchups with NFC East rivals.

Here’s a look at their full 2021 regular season schedule:

Giants’ 2021 regular-season schedule

Week

Date

Opponent

Time

1

Sept. 12

vs. Denver Broncos

4:25 p.m. ET

2

Sept. 16

at Washington Football Team

8:20 p.m. ET

3

Sept. 26

vs. Atlanta Falcons

1:00 p.m. ET

4

Oct. 3

at New Orleans Saints

1:00 p.m. ET

5

Oct. 10

at Dallas Cowboys

4:25 p.m. ET

6

Oct. 17

vs. Los Angeles Rams

TBD

7

Oct. 24

vs. Carolina Panthers

1:00 p.m. ET

8

Nov. 1

at Kansas City Chiefs

8:15 p.m. ET

9

Nov. 7

vs. Las Vegas Raiders

TBD

10

Nov. 14

BYE WEEK

11

Nov. 22

at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 p.m. ET

12

Nov. 28

vs. Philadelphia Eagles

TBD

13

Dec. 5

at Miami Dolphins

1:00 p.m. ET

14

Dec. 12

at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 p.m. ET

15

Dec. 19

vs. Dallas Cowboys

1:00 p.m. ET

16

Dec. 26

at Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 p.m. ET

17

Jan. 2

at Chicago Bears

1:00 p.m. ET

18

Jan. 9

vs. Washington Football Team

1:00 p.m. ET

There’s a lot to look forward to for the Giants and their fans, including four extremely meaningful games to close out the season.

Note: Credit to Art Stapleton of USA TODAY for most kickoff times.

