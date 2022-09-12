Giants open as 2.5-point home favorites vs. Panthers

The New York Giants (1-0) have opened as 2.5-point home favorites for this Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers (0-1) at MetLife Stadium, per Tipico Sportsbook.

The money line opened at Giants -135, Panthers +115

The over/under opened at 42.5 points.

The Giants are coming off an impressive, come-from-behind 21-20 road victory over the Tennessee Titans. They were 5.5-point road underdogs in that game. The over/under was 44 at kickoff.

The Panthers lost at home to the Cleveland Browns, 26-24, in a game where they were 1.5-point favorites. The over/under went off at 42.

The Giants have not been favored since Week 3 of last season at home versus Atlanta. They were 2.5-point favorites and lost the game outright, 17-14.

