Do Giants have one of NFL’s worst defenses headed into 2024 season?

The New York Giants parted ways with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale early in the offseason, replacing him with Shane Bowen.

Under Bowen, the Giants will move away from their heavy blitz style and will rely more on their ability to create an organic pass rush and zone coverage.

That will put a lot of pressure on a young secondary, who are now without cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (free agent) and safety Xavier McKinney (Green Bay Packers).

It’s for those reasons that Matt Holder of Bleacher Report believes the Giants have the second-worst defense in the NFL entering the 2024 season.

Personnel-wise, the Giants have a strong defensive line after trading for Brian Burns to go along with Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, the team’s secondary has more questions than answers. Last year’s first-round pick, Deonte Banks, struggled as a rookie by allowing a 57.6 completion percentage when targeted and posting a 48.6 coverage grade, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Banks projects as New York’s top cornerback heading into 2024. Third-year pro Cor’Dale Flott projects to be the other starting outside corner, while rookie third-rounder Dru Phillips is expected to man the nickelback position. Also, the Giants lost safety Xavier McKinney in free agency, and another rookie, Tyler Nubin, will likely take McKinney’s place in the lineup. That makes for a very young defensive backfield in the Big Apple, so some struggles should be expected this fall.

Holder’s concerns are justified. Even given the upside of Deonte Banks, Andru Phillips and Tyler Nubin, all three players are a long way off from reaching their ceiling. The same can be said for Cor’Dale Flott, who was a third-round pick in 2022.

Aaron Robinson is also expected to return, but it’s anyone’s guess what he’ll bring to the table. And the signing of Tre Herndon, while solid, certainly doesn’t push the group over the top.

The Giants’ secondary could be a weakness but if the front seven is able to disrupt things, at least it will take some of the pressure off.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire