Are Giants one of the NFL’s most improved teams?

The New York Giants were quite busy this offseason, spending wildly in free agency before conducting an extremely involved draft, which featured three trades in total — two back and one up.

Most of the team’s moves were somewhat unexpected, but the overhaul was needed. The Giants were one of the thinnest teams in the league over the previous few seasons, and that lack of depth almost certainly cost them some wins in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach.

But where do the Giants land on a scale of the NFL’s most improved teams? Well, according to Robert Mays of The Athletic, they’re on the outside looking in.

Honorable Mention: New York Giants Notable additions: Kenny Golladay, Adoree Jackson, Kadarius Toney (rookie), Azeez Ojulari (rookie) What it means for 2021: The Giants seemed to miss the memo that the salary cap fell to $185 million this spring. After signing Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal (sixth in average annual value among WRs), general manager Dave Gettleman inked former Titans cornerback Adoree Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal to round out the team’s secondary. The Giants still have some questions along the offensive line and will be heavily relying on Ojulari to improve their pass rush, but with Golladay and Toney in the mix, Daniel Jones has more than enough offensive weaponry at his disposal. If the Giants’ quarterback can take a step forward in 2021, the rest of the roster is ready to compete in the NFC East.

Mays’ five most improved teams included the Jacksonville Jaguars (5), Cleveland Browns (4), New York Jets (3), New England Patriots (2) and Washington Football Team (1).

Although we can acknowledge they improved some, seeing the WFT ranked No. 1 overall with the “notable additions” of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ereck Flowers is interesting in comparison to the other teams. Arguably — and this stings to admit — the Jets are more improved than Washington and even the Giants.