Giants one of 'most improved farm systems' in 2019 by MLB Pipeline

Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said it from the beginning to pay attention to the younger guys who will make an impact on the team.

Whatever he's done has drawn some attention. The team's farm system landed on MLB Pipeline's most improved in 2019.

Mike Rosenbaum noted the presence of four Giants prospects in Pipelines' Top 100 list which is the most they've had since the site began ranking prospects.

Young shortstop Marco Luciano slashed .322/.438/.616 with 10 homers and a 1.055 OPS in the Arizona League with the Giants Orange. The 19-year-old Alexander Canario had a stellar campaign in rookie ball as well hosting a .395/.435/1.000 line in 10 games.

Sure, those are small sample sizes, but it doesn't stop there.

Joey Bart and Heliot Ramos are the top two prospects in the Giants organization and were both promoted to Double-A in 2019. The former first-round picks made an impression on the league gave Giants fans a sense of optimism in the look toward the future.

Giants insider Alex Pavlovic asked Zaidi where he anticipates Bart and Ramos will be in 2020. Both prospects will arrive to camp with "the opportunity but not with the guarantee of starting the season in Triple-A." Things obviously could change in the later months.

The Giants will also anticipate the talents of outfielder Hunter Bishop who has the praise from none other than Barry Bonds.

The team's farm system has come a long way and the future looks bright. That's exactly what the Giants' organization wants.

