Giants will once again focus on fixing O-Line this offseason

It’s been the focus for years and it will be again: The New York Giants will look to address the offensive line this offseason.

With the Giants in salary cap hell, they will likely look to fix the offensive line in the upcoming draft. And although New York has plenty to repair, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that they spend both of their top 10 picks on the O-Line.

In newly hired general manager Joe Schoen’s first press conference, he didn’t shy away from the problems that need fixing on the roster he just inherited. For years, the Giants’ offensive line has needed to be repaired and the team has failed when it comes to the players that have come in to fix it.

Schoen has already stressed how important it is to build through the draft.

Schoen was also asked about Daniel Jones and he made it clear they plan to build around Jones’ strengths. Giants co-owner John Mara agreed and admitted they have not yet set Jones up to succeed here.

Fixing the offensive line once and for all is something that could alleviate a lot of the Giants problems.

“If you upgrade the offensive line, it’s going to help Daniel and it’s going to help Saquon (Barkley),” Schoen told SNY.

“I don’t think Daniel Jones has been given the best opportunity to succeed. He’s going to be on his third head coach, there’s been turnover at the offensive coordinator position, the offensive line — there’s been some injuries there,” Schoen later told Tiki and Tierney. “You know, (fixing) the offensive line will give us a chance to really see what we have in Daniel Jones. And it will also help Saquon Barkley. In order for both of those players to put their best foot forward, we’re going to have to upgrade the offensive line.”

Two years ago, the Giants drafted Andrew Thomas fourth overall. In his rookie year, Thomas really struggled. However, he really came into his own in his sophomore season and is now seen as a piece for the Giants to build around.

In many of the mock drafts throughout the second half of the season and even many of the recently released mocks, the Giants going in the direction of offensive line with at least one of their top 10 picks.

A fix at offensive line will make life easier for Jones, Saquon Barkley, the new offensive coordinator and ultimately will help the offense flow. Giants fans have been starving for the team to fix the offensive line for years and it is comforting to know that the new GM knows it must be addressed this offseason.

