Giants OLB Lorenzo Carter suffers Achillies injury vs. Cowboys





The Giants’ defense took a big hit on the first drive of the game, as OLB Lorenzo Carter was carted off the field with what was announced as an Achilles injury.

The severity of the injury is unknown but an Achilles injury is never good and normally season-ending. That would be a huge loss for the Giants, as Carter has been playing well of the edge.







The replay when he suffered the injury didn’t show anything telling from Carter, but he went down to the turf and trainers were checking out his ankle.

Carter had 15 total tackles and one sack coming into this game. Two of his tackles came for a loss, while totaling three quarterback hits as well.