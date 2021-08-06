Giants OL Zach Fulton retires in stunning development

Texans G Zach Fulton

In a stunning development, Giants OL Zach Fulton has informed the team he is retiring, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

Fulton is the third Giants lineman in the last week to announce his retirement, joining Joe Looney and Todd Davis.

"These are tough decisions on guys," Giants head coach Joe Judge said earlier this week after the retirements of Looney and Davis. "As you get vets later in their career, they started training camp, it's not uncommon for this to happen. Now, you don't want it to happen, but you have to respect the decision each person makes for their family."



Fulton, 29, was likely going to be a depth piece for the offensive line.

He had been a mainstay in the NFL since entering the league in 2014, playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans while starting 90 of 107 games -- including all 16 games for Houston last season.