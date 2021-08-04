Giants OL Joe Looney retires just days after signing

Giants OL Joe Looney

Giants OL Joe Looney has surprisingly retired just days after signing with Big Blue, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed on Wednesday.

Vacchiano added that there is no animosity from Looney for the Giants or head coach Joe Judge -- unlike the Kelvin Benjamin situation -- but rather his body wasn't feeling right after the first few practices. In turn, he decided it was time to call it quits.

Looney, whom offensive coordinator Jason Garrett knows well from their time together with the Dallas Cowboys, was a fourth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers back in 2012.

He played with them up until 2015, when Looney joined the Tennessee Titans before making his way to Dallas the following year.

Looney is turning 31 at the end of the month, so it is very interesting to see him call it quits. Either way, the Giants may look to add some more offensive line depth.