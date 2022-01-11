The Giants haven’t made any announcement regarding head coach Joe Judge’s future with the team, but one of his assistants has decided to take another job.

The University of Florida announced that Rob Sale has been hired as their new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Sale was the offensive line coach for the Giants in 2021.

Sale had been the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Louisiana under Billy Napier from 2018 to 2020. Napier was recently hired as the new head coach at Florida. He’s also coached at Arizona State, the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Georgia, McNeese State, and Alabama.

If Judge remains, the Giants will also be looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Jason Garrett during the season. Senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens took over the play-calling responsibilities after Garrett’s departure.

Giants OL coach Rob Sale hired as Florida’s offensive coordinator originally appeared on Pro Football Talk