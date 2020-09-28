Giants OL Andrew Thomas' stats are alarming compared to other top 2020 NFL Draft O-linemen

There is a lot to criticize about the Giants at the moment. Daniel Jones’ turnover debacle, blown coverages in the secondary and more.

But the offensive line has definitely been an issue to start this 2020 season, and that’s not good for GM Dave Gettleman because he believed this unit was the closest they’ve been to sound line in quite a while. One of the reasons Gettleman made that statement to begin with was because of his fourth overall pick of Georgia T Andrew Thomas.

He was considered by many to be the safest pick among the top four offensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft class – someone that had played both sides of the line at tackle throughout his college career and showed even more potential in the NFL. However, through the first three weeks of the season, things have not looked good for Thomas at left tackle.



According to Pro Football Focus, Thomas has allowed a total 13 quarterback pressures over the first three games of the season. To break it down, that’s nine hurries, three quarterback hits and one sack allowed.

Only Bengals tackle and former Giant Bobby Hart has allowed more pressures (15) through the first three weeks.

That is not what you want to see from your first-round pick, especially since the Giants got the first choice of the litter of top linemen. And how are those linemen doing you might ask?

Staying in New York, the Jets 11th overall pick Mekhi Becton has been a stud thus far. His size and athletic ability have been on full display and experts have been raving about his performance, though he did have to leave Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts because of injury. Overall, he’s allowed just one sack and one hurry while his PFF grades are all above average for the season.

Moving on to Tampa Bay where Tristan Wirfs is playing at right tackle to protect Tom Brady with the Bucs, the 13th overall selection has also allowed just two pressures (two QB hits) in three games. And finally, Jedrick Wills, who went 10th overall to the Cleveland Browns has allowed two pressures with one sack and one hurry.

There is obviously a lot of season left to play, and Thomas has faced some tough rushers like the Steelers’ Bud Dupree and the Bears’ Robert Quinn. But in a week that the San Francisco 49ers didn’t have Nick Bosa rushing off the right side, Thomas still let up two hits and two hurries. That's not the results the Giants expect early on.

It hasn’t been a good start for the 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle, especially when you compare it to the rest of his draft class. It's also way too early to compare all of these tackles through their first three career games. But Thomas will be linked with these other three linemen throughout his career, and right now, they're winning the race.

We’ll see what the rest of the season has in store, but Thomas – like the rest of the O-line – needs to improve their game quickly.