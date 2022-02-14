Giants Offseason Roadmap: How GM Joe Schoen can revive cap situation

James Bradberry/Saquon Barkley/Daniel Jones/Blake Martinez Treated Image

On the day Brian Daboll was introduced as the new Giants head coach, he was reminded of what gives everyone in the NFL hope these days. Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals won two games. Last year, they won four. Then, of course, on Sunday night they came within minutes of winning Super Bowl LVI.

So, Daboll was asked, why can’t that be the Giants’ path, too?

He paused, looked down at his podium to consider his answer, and then said, “Right now, I’m just trying to hire a staff.”

He wasn’t just being funny. The truth is, no matter how optimistic Daboll might be about the Giants’ future, there’s a lot to do before they can even think about a Super Bowl again. They have a roster full of holes, particularly on the offensive line, and they have to dig out from under a massive salary cap mess. That, of course, will create even more holes.

So no, they’re probably not going to the Super Bowl next year.

But what happens this offseason could still be a significant step towards a future championship, and possibly even towards having an outside shot at the playoffs in 2022. New GM Joe Schoen said, “I’m not a big tear-it-up, rebuild (guy). I think you can truly build a roster when you can compete for today and build for tomorrow.” With the expanded playoff field, he could be right.

How? It won’t be easy. But here’s a blueprint for the Giants’ offseason for how they can navigate some of their biggest decisions without tearing apart their roster, and maybe even building a better team:

Make some hard cuts (and some that aren’t really so hard)

Schoen wants to clear $40 million off the Giants’ books because their salary cap problem is “a concern and it’s real.” There are some easy ones. Cutting TE Kyle Rudolph, P Riley Dixon, RB Devontae Booker, C Nick Gates, and TE Kaden Smith clears $14.5 million. Add in WR Sterling Shepard as a post-June 1 cut and the total grows to $23 million, and just like that Schoen is more than halfway there. Of course, he still needs to replace all those players, but in most cases, he can find better, cheaper alternatives.

Try to trade CB James Bradberry

This is a tough one because the pressure defense of new DC Don “Wink” Martindale needs good corners. And even though Bradberry had a down year last year, he’s still good and only 28. But his $21.9 million cap hit is just too much. Cutting him would clear $12.1 million (which, with the cuts above, would just about get Schoen to his $40 million mark).

But trading him clears the same $12.1 million and there is always a market for good corners. For a roadmap to a deal, look at the Darius Slay trade last March, when the Lions sent him to the Eagles for a third- and fifth-round pick. It was an almost identical situation and that should be the return the Giants expect.

They could clear space by extending his contract too, but it wouldn’t be nearly as much. Also, why would Bradberry want to do that when any trade would likely be to a contender willing to give him a new deal instead?

Get LB Blake Martinez to accept a big pay cut

This depends on how healthy he is coming off a torn ACL. But assuming he’ll be ready for camp, Martindale could use a smart leader in the middle of his defense, much like C.J. Mosley once was for him in Baltimore. They just can’t pay Martinez $8.425 million in salary coming off a serious knee injury. But rather than cut him, which would clear that entire amount, they could reduce his salary to, say, $2 million with some incentives, and maybe clear $6 million off the books. Then, the Giants get their leader and Martinez gets a chance to stay and prove his worth before hitting free agency next year.

Decline the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones

This is really the only practical choice, even though Daboll really does seem to think highly of Jones. Both he and Schoen were careful not to commit to Jones long-term because they know they can’t. There are too many questions about both his ability and his ability to stay healthy. So they should say no to his $21.4 million fifth-year option for 2023 and let him play out the final year of his contract. There’s no risk. If Jones doesn’t play well enough for their liking, the Giants will be free to move on in 2023 with no harmful financial implications. If they like what they see this season, they can always offer him a contract extension and/or hit him with the “franchise tag” for 2023 so they don’t lose their quarterback. That tag would be well over $30 million, so they would have cost themselves some money, but it would be worth it if they are sure they found their long-term quarterback.

Do not trade Saquon Barkley (but think about it at the deadline)

Their oft-injured running back costs $7.2 million this season and the Giants would clear all of that by dealing him. But in a year where their quarterback needs all the help he can get, why would they do that? Barkley is still good and he should be even better with another year of distance between him and his ACL surgery. As a runner and a weapon in the passing game, he could really help Jones.

But, if the Giants are out of it come the end of October or Jones is hurt again or has clearly proven he’s not the guy, Schoen has to shop Barkley at the trade deadline just to see if he can get anything for him instead of letting him walk away at the end of the season. Because they have to let him walk at the end of the season. Barkley, off a good season, will be looking for $16-18 million year as a free agent, and the lesson of his four years in New York has to be that running backs just aren’t worth that for rebuilding teams.

Maybe they’d only get a mid-round draft pick for him as a short-term rental. But it would still be better than nothing.



Deal down in the NFL Draft

It’s great that the Giants have two Top 7 picks and nine picks overall, but they should learn a lesson from the Jets and the way they’ve restocked their talent – quantity can be just as important as quality. That’s tough when you’re talking about the quality of player they can find at 5 and 7. Just like it was a risk last year when they traded down from 11 – where they could’ve had LB Micah Parsons or T Rashawn Slater – to 20 where they took WR Kadarius Toney.

But that deal did get them an extra first-rounder in this draft and getting an extra first-rounder in 2023 for a similar deal would help their overall rebuilding effort. Also, maybe they don’t have to drop far. There is going to be some team that will want to get ahead of the Carolina Panthers (at 6) for a quarterback. Maybe Atlanta (8), Denver (9) or even Washington (11).

It’s still a risk, but they have to be open to the possibility, especially if they can stay in or around the Top 10.

Find low-cost veterans for the O-line

They need to do this even if they take multiple offensive linemen in the first two days of the draft (as they should). They need veteran insurance in case of injuries, or in case the young players don’t pan out. Also, they’re going to need three or four new starters on the line and they won’t find all of them in the draft.

What they’re going to have to do is scour the field for cap cuts, players coming back off injuries, or veterans nearing the end who are stuck in the bargain bin in free agency and take some chances. Those players will at least be competent – which is at least two steps up from where the Giants were – and affordable. They’ll be fine as stop gaps.

It’s what the Bills did in 2020 when they took a one-year gamble on Daryl Williams and his knee issues, and he ended up playing his way into a long-term contract. Ironically, it’s also what the Giants tried to do last year before veterans Joe Looney and Zach Fulton decided to retire on them instead.