Giants Offseason Roadmap: How to close the gap with the Eagles in 2023

Nov 28, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) scrambles as Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Tarron Jackson (75) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles didn’t win the Super Bowl, but they’re not going anywhere. They’ve lost their two coordinators, sure. They’re primed to lose a few players in free agency, too. But aside from their own first-round pick (30th), they own the Saints’ No. 10 selection. They’re going to reload.

That means, if the Giants want to accomplish more than just a playoff berth, they’ll eventually have to go through Philadelphia.

And New York is going to need to change quite a bit if it hopes to close the gap between its team and the Eagles.

So, how are they to do it?

Here’s the game plan.

Get a long-term deal done with Daniel Jones

Jones will be back with New York next season. That’s abundantly clear. The key for the Giants is finding a way to get Jones back on a long-term contract. They have the franchise tag in their back pocket, but using it is a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency situation. Tagging Jones would allocate just about all of the Giants’ financial resources ($32.42 million) to him — leaving very little ($11.13 million after paying the draft picks) for GM Joe Schoen to use on acquiring the additional talent this team desperately needs.

A five-year extension for Jones will allow the Giants to space out his signing bonus over the duration of the deal. It will also allow the Giants to free money in additional years by converting portions of Jones’ base salary to a signing bonus to create wiggle room.

Basically, a five-year deal for Jones means that retaining the quarterback will be just the start of Schoen’s offseason. It might just be the beginning and the end if they’re forced to tag him.

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Use the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley

This is a direct correlation of extending Jones because, obviously, the tag won’t be there for the running back if the Giants are forced to use it on Jones.

The Giants and Barkley talked a long-term contract at the deadline, but New York never made a counter to Barkley’s demands because of how far off they were on a deal. The Giants offered $12.5 million per year. Barkley wanted something much closer to Christian McCaffrey’s (49ers) $16 million. Remember: The Giants were at $12.5 million before they committed to bringing Jones back. It’s hard to believe that’s still their number.

Story continues

Schoen talked a lot at his end-of-season news conference about resource allocation and putting appropriate values on each position. The days of Dave Gettleman running this organization like it was 1975 are over. It’s clear Schoen sees what 31 other teams do, too: The running back position just isn’t what it used to be.

Barkley is a heck of a player and is coming off a career-high 1,312 rushing yards. While the Giants aren’t willing to go as high as McCaffrey’s number, the tag for a running back is $10.09 million. That’s a very team-friendly deal.

Tagging Barkley surely won’t make him very happy — but he might not have a choice. His only course of action would be sitting out the offseason program and a portion of training camp. That’s very possible, but it’s hard to see Barkley missing actual games. That hasn’t benefited players in the past (Le’Veon Bell).

Get Jones some playmakers

The Giants re-signed wideout Isaiah Hodgins on Thursday. It was a smart move. The wideout caught 37 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns in the eight games after the Giants claimed him from the Bills. Hodgins also had nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.

While Hodgins is a quality player, the Giants still need legitimate game-changers. Getting Wan’Dale Robinson (23 catches, 227 yards, touchdown) off the injured reserve isn’t enough. They need a real No. 1 wideout.

New York Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (18) scores a two point conversion during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium / Vincent Carchietta - USA TODAY Sports

The free-agent market isn’t exactly littered with great options — granted, the Giants might have buyer's remorse after how things blew up with Kenny Golladay. Jakobi Meyers (Patriots), JuJu Smith-Schuster (Chiefs) and Odell Beckham Jr. (Rams) are the best options there, and all three come with legitimate concerns.

A Beckham reunion is still possible, but look for Schoen to use the draft for receiver help, too. Quentin Johnston (TCU), Jordan Addison (USC), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) and Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) are among the top collegiate wideouts.

Shore up the interior offensive line

The Giants believe they have two mainstays on their offensive line in Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. That may be underselling things slightly. If Neal develops as the team hopes, he and Thomas could give the Giants the best tackle pairing in the NFL.

Things look a bit more grim inside the two. The team does like Joshua Ezeudu, but he left much to be desired as a rookie (46.0 ProFootballFocus grade). Things weren’t much better for Mark Glowinski (65.7), Nick Gates (60.0), Jon Feliciano (57.0) or Shane Lemieux (29.4).

The Eagles sacked the quarterback 70 times last season. Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are the only free agents from the group. Even if the Eagles lose the two, you know Howie Roseman will be looking to reload with others.

The Giants need to ensure they build a team capable of keeping that front off their quarterback’s back.

Get a true No. 1 cornerback

It’s a shame the Giants had to move on from James Bradberry. He and Adoree' Jackson really would have formed a great 1-2 pairing. Jackson is expected to be back, but now the Giants need to find his running mate. The Eagles run deep at receiver with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The Giants need to ensure they have players capable of matching up with them.

Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) reacts after an interception against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bradberry is a free agent. Considering the Giants cut him this past offseason, it’s hard to imagine they look to bring him back at a steeper price tag now. Jamel Dean (Bucs) and Cameron Sutton (Steelers) are two other intriguing free-agent options.

The rise of the passing game has made the corner position a premium one. Generally teams don’t let good cover corners walk. The Giants might have to turn to the draft if they want a legitimate lockdown guy. That could prove troublesome, though, considering their other needs.

Retool the linebacker position

The Giants started both of their playoff games with players at linebacker who were not on their roster to begin the season. They added Jaylon Smith on Oct. 1, Landon Collins on Oct. 6 and Jarrad Davis on Dec. 28. The linebacker position, much like running back, has become a bit devalued in recent years. You still need something there, though. The Giants really didn’t have anything.

Losing Darrian Beavers was a major buzzkill. He was in line to start before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He’ll be back, and the Giants hope he picks up where he left off. You can’t go into next year with just that, though.

Schoen must address the position through free agency and the draft.