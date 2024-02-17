Giants offseason bookkeeping: 3 contracts voided, bonuses coming due

As free agency approaches in a few weeks, the New York Giants have other administrative things to handle, like bonus payouts and other contract-related items.

On February 14, A’Shawn Robinson, Adoree’ Jackson, and Tyrod Taylor all had their contracts voided.

Some offseason bookkeeping: The contracts of QB Tyrod Taylor, DL A'Shawn Robinson and CB Adoree' Jackson voided yesterday. This doesn't change anything, as they were already set to become free agents this offseason. But the bill comes due in 2024 for their void years. The Giants… — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) February 15, 2024

Robinson had a so-so season; mediocre when looking at his past production. He recorded 62 tackles (34 solo), two passes defensed, and 12.5 stuffs but did improve down the stretch.

Jackson was, at times, a bright spot on the defense, like when he returned an interception for a touchdown this season. He added 63 tackles (49 solo), a forced fumble and eight passes defensed.

Taylor’s entire career has been full of setbacks. He’s a solid quarterback, but he can’t stay healthy. Although this season it wasn’t entirely his fault — the Giants had the worst offensive line in the league. Even so, he completed over 64% of his passes for 1,341 yards and five touchdowns. He was also sacked 17 times and threw three interceptions.

All three of those players are veterans who will not have trouble finding a home. And it’s possible that they could end up back in blue, but for now, they are headed toward free agency.

In other contract news, Jamie Gillan is due a $250,000 roster bonus, and Darius Slayton is due a $2.4 million roster bonus on March 18, which is the same day Rakeem Nunes-Roches receives $2 million of his 2024 salary fully guaranteed.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire