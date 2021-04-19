Giants officially re-sign RB Sandro Platzgummer

The New York Giants officially announced on Monday that running back Sandro Platzgummer, who spent the 2020 season on Big Blue’s practice squad as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program, has been re-signed.

The Giants have signed running back Sandro Platzgummer, who spent last season with the team as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The Giants were one of four teams chosen to carry an additional overseas player on their practice squad in 2020 as part of the program. Platzgummer, 6-0 and 198 pounds, played five seasons for Austria’s Swarco Raiders Tirol and won two European championships with Austria’s U-19 national team.

The 6-foot, 198-pound Platzgummer may be a bit undersized, but he clocked a 4.50 40-yard dash and posted a 39″ vertical, which was enough to impress Giants running backs coach Burton Burns.

“I admit I am really excited and I know it’s a huge challenge, but I’m not intimidated. There’s guys in the NFL my size. I get inspiration from Christian McCaffrey (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) who is no bigger than I am. I am looking forward to it,” Platzgummer told American Football International last year.

Platzgummer came to the Giants by way of Austria, where he totaled just under 1,000 yards in 2019.

Participated in youth football leagues while growing up in Austria. Represented Austria on their U19 team and competed on the senior team in the 2018 European Championships. In 2019, Platzgummer played running back for the Swarco Raiders Tirol of the Austrian Football League with nearly 1000 total yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Platzgummer joins Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Taquan Mizzell and Jordan Chunn as the running backs currently on New York’s roster.

