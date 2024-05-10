Giants officially sign 8 undrafted rookies, waive Deon Jackson
The New York Giants open rookie minicamp with the first of two practices on Friday, which also means some roster tinkering is a must.
The team officially announced the signing of eight undrafted rookie free agents along with several other transactions.
Seven of the eight undrafted free agents signed to the 90-man roster are as follows:
WR Ayir Asante (Wyoming)
WR John Jiles (West Florida)
DB Alex Johnson (UCLA)
OT Marcellus Johnson (Missouri)
G Jake Kubas (North Dakota State)
DE Ovie Oghoufo (LSU)
DL Casey Rogers (Oregon)
The Giants also announced the signing of international kicker Jude McAtamney (Rutgers), who was given a roster exemption.
Other roster moves include the signing of fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had agreed to terms on his rookie deal on Thursday.
Finally, running back Deon Jackson was waived/injured. He will revert to injured reserve (IR) in 24 hours.
Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts