Giants officially sign 8 undrafted rookies, waive Deon Jackson

The New York Giants open rookie minicamp with the first of two practices on Friday, which also means some roster tinkering is a must.

The team officially announced the signing of eight undrafted rookie free agents along with several other transactions.

Seven of the eight undrafted free agents signed to the 90-man roster are as follows:

WR Ayir Asante (Wyoming)

WR John Jiles (West Florida)

DB Alex Johnson (UCLA)

OT Marcellus Johnson (Missouri)

G Jake Kubas (North Dakota State)

DE Ovie Oghoufo (LSU)

DL Casey Rogers (Oregon)

The Giants also announced the signing of international kicker Jude McAtamney (Rutgers), who was given a roster exemption.

Other roster moves include the signing of fifth-round running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had agreed to terms on his rookie deal on Thursday.

Finally, running back Deon Jackson was waived/injured. He will revert to injured reserve (IR) in 24 hours.

