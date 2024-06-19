Giants will officially report to training camp on July 23

The New York Giants will open their 2024 training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Tuesday, July 23.

That is when the team will convene for the first time as a whole as the veterans will join the rookies and first-year players, who will report to camp on July 16.

The first training camp practice will be held on Wednesday, July 24.

The Giants completed their mandatory minicamp last week and have now dispersed for the next five weeks. Head coach Brian Daboll was asked what his message to the team would be in regards to their time off.

“I think when I first started in 2000, it’s not the exact same speech. You have to grow and learn. Obviously it’s different. Certainly you want to represent yourself, represent the organization the right way, be a pro both on and off the field, and let them know that we’re here for them if anything does come up,” he said.

“But they’re so used to structure right now. The players have been here since April. They have a routine and then you go away and I have kids that are some of those rookies ages and of course, you got to try to lead them, show them the right way.

“But we have a lot of good young men who do things the right way. That’s something we will address.”

The Giants will slap the pads on soon after going through non-contact drills in the offseason season program. Daboll called the offseason program and associated practices a “teaching camp.”

“There is good communication,” he said. “Those answers will all come as we get going in training camp. Got a little bit here before we start up here. But the chemistry, the communication, those have been good. That’s what you’re looking for this time of year in an OTA without pads on. It’s important. Half of your offense is basically the offensive line, so the more communication, the more looks they can get, that’s where I told you one of the reasons I want to do so much team is for that reason. Team. Team reps.”

“Want to make sure we’re heading home healthy, ready to go,” he added.

They did that for the first time in years.

