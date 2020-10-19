Giants officially place Lorenzo Carter on IR

In an inevitable move, the Giants officially placed Lorenzo Carter — who suffered a ruptured achilles against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 — on IR.

Carter had surgery to repair his achilles last week and will miss the remainder of the season.

With Carter on the IR, the Giants have an open roster spot at the moment, but that will likely soon be filled by Sterling Shepard, who was placed on the IR after suffering a toe injury in Week 2.

Shepard has been practicing with the Giants but was unable to suit up Sunday for their game against Washington.

Joe Judge said Monday that "we're a little bit closer than we were last week" with Shepard's progression at practice.