Giants officially hire Ryan Cowden, add scouting assistant

The New York Giants officially announced the hire of Ryan Cowden on Thursday. He will serve as the executive advisor to the general manager.

Cowden had previously interviewed for the Giants’ GM job before they hired Joe Schoen.

The addition of Cowden was not unexpected. Shortly after the 2023 NFL draft, Giants Wire published a piece outlining six moves the Giants should make prior to training camp. On that list was the hiring of Cowden.

It has long made sense for Schoen to strengthen the front office by hiring Cowden, his good friend who parted ways with the Tennessee Titans in early May. The two first met as scouts for the Carolina Panthers back in 2001.

In addition to the Giants, Cowden had also previously interviewed for the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers general manager jobs, as well as the full-time role in Tennessee.

Along with the Cowden hire, the Giants also announced that Isaiah Wingfield, who played for Wake Forest University last year, has been added to the personnel department as a scouting assistant.

