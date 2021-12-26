Giants officially eliminated from playoffs with 34-10 loss to Eagles

The New York Giants entered Week 16 with personnel issues due to injury, illness and inconsistency. As a result, they decided to give quarterback Jake Fromm his first career start.

That lasted a little more than two quarters.

Fromm completed just six of his 17 passes for 25 yards and one interception before being benched in favor of Mike Glennon.

It was an unforgettable first start for Fromm, but that was par for the course on Sunday. The Giants and Eagles combined to play one of the most sloppy, ugly football games in recent memory.

Philly, however, got things together in the second half and were ultimately able to cruise to a 34-10 victory, officially ending the Giants’ remaining playoff hopes.

With the loss, the Giants fall to 4-11 on the season.

Final score: Eagles 34, Giants 10

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Eagles 0 3 17 14 34 Giants 0 3 0 7 10

Keys to the game

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Giants converted just 15 first downs.

Giants were just 8-of-20 on third down (1-of-2 on fourth down).

The Giants were out-gained, 324-192.

New York was held to just 108 passing yards.

The Giants lost the turnover battle, 0-2.

It was over when...

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With 10:02 remaining in the third quarter, Giants punter Riley Dixon booted one just 33 yards into the arms of Eagles return man Jalen Reagor. Despite several earlier drops, Reagor hauled in the punt and returned it 39 yards to New York’s 21-yard line.

Although Philly was unable to punch the ball into the end zone, they did capitalize on the field position with a 37-yard Jake Elliott field goal to extend the lead to 13-3.

Even with a quarter and a half remaining in the game, the 10-point lead was obviously insurmountable.

Players of the game

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

LB Lorenzo Carter (3 tackles, 1 PD, 1 QB hit, 1.0 sacks)

RB Devontae Booker (10 touches, 46 total yards)

K Graham Gano (1/1 FG, 54-yard long, 1/1 XP)

Injuries

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Linebacker Cam Brown was shaken up during a first quarter punt and struggled to get to his feet. He eventually walked off under his own power and later returned to the game.

Story continues

Late in the first quarter, Matt Peart, who was starting in place of Nate Solder (Reserve/COVID-19), went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury. He was writhing in pain and had to be helped off the field by trainers. Peart was listed as questionable to return but later downgraded to out.

With seconds remaining in the first quarter, wide receiver Pharoh Cooper took a hard hit over the middle of the field and stayed on the ground for a bit. He was wobbly when he got up and quickly headed to the sideline.

Midway through the third quarter, fullback Cullen Gillaspia was banged up on an Eagles punt return. He was slow to get up and was quickly tended to by trainers on the sideline.

Early in the fourth quarter, cornerback Jarren Williams was hit in the head while making a tackle and lost his helmet. He was helped to the sideline by trainers and evaluated for a concussion.

Others who were also banged up: Andrew Thomas.

What's next?

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Giants head coach Joe Judge will hold a Zoom call with the team’s beat writers on Monday afternoon before a few players are also made available.

The Giants will return to practice on Wednesday ahead of a Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 2 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Kickoff is 1:00 pm. ET.

1

1