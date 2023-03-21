Giants offered Julian Love more than Seahawks gave him during 2022 season

The Seattle Seahawks have been a surprise player in free agency this year. Avoiding their usual M.O. of finding bargain bin deals in the second and third waves, the Seahawks went out to sign legitimate players in hopes of revamping their ailing defense. One such player is former New York Giants safety Julian Love.

Although Love may not be a “bargain bin” type of signing, Seattle seems to have gotten him at a bit of a discount. According to The Athletic, Love’s new deal with the Seahawks is “slightly less per year than the Giant’s in-season offer.”

Ultimately, Love and the Giants did not see eye to eye on initial negotiations, which prompted him to test the open market. With the NFL not shelling out top dollar for safeties this year, Love was searching for the best available offer. Love told New York of the deal Seattle was offering, but the Giants could not match as they basically gave the exact same two-year, $12 million dollar deal to wide receiver Darius Slayton.

Now Love is a Seattle Seahawk, and head coach Pete Carroll is likely already scheming up ways to get him on the field alongside Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire