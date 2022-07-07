Giants new offensive scheme backed by Daniel Jones

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t had the easiest run in the NFL.

He’s on his third coaching staff in four years, and this year the entire front office changed as well. Jones is a positive-minded player and person, but excitement and positivity are not the same thing, and Jones is excited.

“I am excited. When you look at both of those guys and the success they’ve had on offense and places they’ve been, that’s been fun to watch,” the quarterback told the Giants Huddle podcast. “It’s exciting for all of us to be a part of that. We understand there’s a lot of work to do before we get there, but we’re excited for what we can be.”

Jones endured under Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge, averaging around 2,800 yards per season. Add to that fewer than 15 touchdowns, nearly 10 interceptions and a QBR of 68.2 (all three-year averages), and it’s no wonder analysts and fans alike doubt he will ever be much better.

But even during those seasons, Jones put on a positive face for the organization and its fans. He took a verbal beating at press conferences, and he always kept his head. He acted as a professional, no matter his personal feelings on the situation.

So that Jones is “excited” about this new offense speaks volumes. His confidence in the new offense will translate into confidence on the field, which will translate into progress.

At the end of the day, that’s all we can ask for. As long as the team is making progress, confidence and unity will gain strength and the wins will come. The early backing of the new regime by this locker room is a good sign for Giants fans.

Related

2023 mock draft: Giants land QB Cam Ward in top 10 Giants' secondary listed as biggest concern 1986 Giants named franchise’s best team

List