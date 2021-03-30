Giants go all offense in PFF’s latest two-round mock draft

Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus recently released his two-round mock draft and predicts the New York Giants will dip into a familiar pool to upgrade their 31st-ranked offense this April.

Despite the presence of Kenny Golladay, that begins with the Giants selecting a top wide receiver at No. 11 overall.

11. NEW YORK GIANTS — WR DEVONTA SMITH, ALABAMA DeVonta Smith’s reported weight (170 pounds) shouldn’t keep the Giants from pulling the trigger on the Heisman Trophy winner if he falls into their laps at No. 11 overall. And while the team did just break the bank for former Detroit Lions receiver Kenny Golladay, Smith is an instant upgrade over Darius Slayton or Sterling Shepard — one who will benefit from playing a rotational role split between the outside and the slot. Similar to Miami’s situation with Tua Tagovailoa, New York needs to do everything it can to see if Daniel Jones can be “the guy” for the franchise before making the decision to either move on from him or offer an extension. Adding Smith is a step in that direction.

In Round 2, the Giants stay with offense and find a replacement for Nick Gates, who would then shift back to the guard position.

42. NEW YORK GIANTS – C LANDON DICKERSON, ALABAMA

If anyone thinks the Giants are completely content with Nick Gates at center, think again. Although Gates gave the position — one he had never played before on any level until last season — a valiant try in 2020, he is not the long-term answer there.

Drafting Dickerson would upgrade the Giants at all five positions by finally giving them a real center and pushing Gates into a starting or backup role at guard and/or tackle, which are two positions he has succeeded at in the past.

This is a nice on-two punch to bolster the offense and help Daniel Jones reach his potential, but it’s looking more and more like the Giants are leaning towards solving their pass rushing and defensive front seven needs in Round 1.

This draft is loaded with offensive playmakers, so they might be figuring to save the offense for Days 2 and Day 3 at the draft.