Giants offense must break touchdown drought against struggling Cowboys defense

A quarterback that broke rookie touchdown records in 2019. A seasoned offensive coordinator that has success molding a young quarterback and getting his best play out of him. A plethora of veteran offensive weapons at your disposal.

There’s no reason the Giants haven’t scored a touchdown on offense since Week 1.

It has truly been a struggle, one that is becoming worrisome, for the Giants to get the ball in the end zone. And it will be even more so if they can’t do that against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas has one of the most potent offenses in the league, something that DC Patrick Graham is going to have to somehow contain if the Giants want a fighting chance. But they have also allowing the most points per game out of any team in the league through the first four weeks of the season – 36.5 to be exact.

Their latest loss came to the Cleveland Browns, where ex-Giant Odell Beckham Jr. was running for scores and catching them from Jarvis Landry as well as Baker Mayfield. The run game, mostly featuring Kareem Hunt due to Nick Chubb getting injured early, ran for 307 yards on the ground.

Teams have been having their way with the Cowboys’ defense, who just haven’t put it together yet. And that’s the perfect opportunity for the Giants to break out of their current scoring slump, get some players in the end zone, and try to build momentum for a hopeful first win for head coach Joe Judge.

To do that, though, Daniel Jones needs to stop turning the ball over. Five interceptions and two fumbles lost in four games is unacceptable. We also realize that the offensive line isn’t helping matters either for the sophomore signal caller, and that play needs to get better, too. But Jones has had drive-killing blunders -- like the game-ending interception near the end zone against the Los Angeles Rams last week – that just can’t happen anymore. He knows he needs to play better, and this divisional matchup is the perfect opportunity to prove that he can.

This is also a call to his offensive playmakers: Make a play! Yards after the catch have been low, drops have occurred, and there are times where receivers seem to just be going through the motions. Veterans like Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, and Evan Engram cannot be happy with how things are going right now. None of them have tacked a touchdown on to their stat sheet this season. Only sophomore wideout Darius Slayton has with his two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

If New York cannot muster a touchdown against this reeling defense, especially in a division game with long-time Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett as your offensive coordinator, more doubt will be cast on this group's development. This offense was supposed to take a big step forward this year, but other than the unexpected loss of Saquon Barkley for the season, it hasn’t been that way in the slightest.

And one last thing, the Giants are somehow still right in the thick of things for the NFC East. The Cowboys are also trying to gain momentum as they’re 1-3. The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins have also been dealing with their own issues.

The first four weeks are through, so there’s no more excuses that the Giants are simply easing themselves into the new year without preseason games. Even if they don’t win this week, they at least need to make sure it was a hard-fought game that saw referees put both of their hands in the air at the goal line a couple times.