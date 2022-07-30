Giants offense looks modernized but sluggish early in camp

Through the first week of training camp, it’s clear that the New York Giants offense has been completely overhauled and modernized.

Gone are the robotic designs and “pen and paper” route running. In their place is dizzying pre-snap motion, personnel shuffling and on-field player freedom.

It’s been a breath of fresh air for everyone on the offensive side of the ball.

“I feel like it’s a lot of energy they brought into the building. A lot of flexibility,” Kadarius Toney told reporters on Friday. “It’s more open. . . with route-running and stuff like that, it’s not as pen and paper. Instead of just running it technical (routes), it gives a chance to win instead of having to do it a certain way every time.”

But no change is seamless. The Giants are still in the early stages of learning this new offense and they’re practicing against a wildly aggressive Wink Martindale defense.

Given that defenses are traditionally ahead of offenses at this point in training camp anyway, it should come as little surprise that there’s some sluggishness. The quarterbacks and receivers aren’t quite on the same page just yet, and it’s resulted in some ugly plays.

After a strong first practice, Daniel Jones has been particularly victimized by Martindale’s swarming defense. He’s dealt with miscommunication with his receivers, faced significant pressure and, of course, had his play-makers drop entirely too many passes.

There have been flashes, of course, but not enough to silence the already buzzing media.

Context is key, however. The Giants are just three practices in with their new system in place (the “acclimation period”), pads haven’t gone on yet and practice has been structured situationally. It’s far too early to even be concerned, let alone calling for a change at quarterback — or worse yet, a trade.

Back in reality, there should be growing excitement over the offensive changes. The Giants appear to have finally caught up with the rest of the league in terms of philosophy. Now it’s time to work on execution.

That’s not something that’s going to happen overnight, so don’t panic just yet. At least wait until the pads go on before walking up to the cliff’s edge.

