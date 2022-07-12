What will Giants offense look like under new head coach Brian Daboll? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss what New York Giants offense will look like under new head coach Brian Daboll. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Baker Mayfield was traded from the Browns to the Panthers last week and Tuesday will bring an opportunity for the quarterback to speak to reporters for the first time since the deal went down. The Panthers will be holding a press conference with Mayfield and General Manager Scott Fitterer that gets underway around noon. Mayfield [more]
Larry Fitzgerald, part of the tournament for charity, joked that he asked that Murray not be invited so someone else could win.
Things haven't gone well for the Cardinals since late last October.
Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.
It's very interesting to see the different reactions that Niners fans had to the news compared with Seahawks fans' thoughts.
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been trending online after a salacious accusation from his ex-girlfriend.
ESPN doesn't believe Jonathan Taylor is top back in the NFL.
The dust has settled on the earth-shattering move of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten. Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde take this break in the action to pick out winners and losers from around the college football landscape. Does the Big 12 look better now than a month ago? What about national powers Clemson and the ACC? Pat and Dan also look into buying some unique Indiana real estate before diving into the Zach Wilson drama...
Here are some of our favorite reactions to the Steelers changing Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium.
In civil court, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson faced 24 accusers. In the NFL’s disciplinary process, he faces only four. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported on Monday that the league’s case against Watson centers only on four women, not five. The fifth woman was not interviewed by the league. The NFL originally spoke to 12 [more]
Any steam about Jimmy Garoppolo landing in Tampa Bay might have taken a hit after this quote from an anonymous Buccaneers coach.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was snubbed from a top-10 list by his NFL peers
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has not lacked confidence in his NBA career and a parody Twitter account took advantage to fake out ESPN.
As potential trade partners find other answers at quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly is still expected to be traded from the 49ers in the next few weeks.
ESPN's poll of NFL executives, coaches and scouts shows that the league still regards #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes among the best at his position heading into 2022.
When the Jaguars hired Doug Pederson in February, he represented a clear upgrade from his predecessor Urban Meyer. After the disaster that was Jacksonville’s 2021, the team needed someone with instant credibility to lead the team. Having coached the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in the 2017 season, Pederson had it. One of Pederson’s [more]
Conference growth and realignment is ingrained in college football, and thinking of a future in which the SEC has 20 teams is easy enough to envision.
Barber was found dead in his Texas apartment with bath water running and the thermostat set to 91.
Following the Baker Mayfield trade, we thought we'd collect some fun reactions from Panthers fans—the optimistic, the skeptical and the savage.