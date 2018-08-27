NFL: Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly close to lucrative deal

Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly close to signing a lucrative new five-year deal with the New York Giants.

It was reported on Monday that the Giants are closing in on a mega contract extension that will make Beckham the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.

The deal is said to be worth $95million, with Beckham set to get the highest guarantee ever for a receiver at $65million and average $20million over the first three years.

The two sides began discussing details of Beckham's contract earlier this month, and the three-time Pro Bowl player expressed optimism on Twitter last week that his patience would soon pay off.

Beckham, 25, sat out most of last season after suffering an ankle injury but his production for New York has been unmatched after three consecutive seasons with over 1,300 receiving yards from his rookie year to 2016.

The Giants will close out the preseason on Thursday against the New England Patriots before hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the regular season on September 9.