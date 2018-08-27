Giants, Odell Beckham Jr. finalize massive five-year contract extension

Odell Beckham Jr. wanted to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL, and one of the highest-paid players in the league.

He got both.

Five years, $95 million

ESPN’s Josina Anderson was first to tweet Monday afternoon that Beckham and the New York Giants had finalized a five-year, $95 million extension that includes $65 million guaranteed.

Cha-ching.

The guaranteed amount is the most ever given to a receiver. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo tweeted that the five years are added on to the end of Beckham’s current rookie contract, which ends after this season, meaning the 25-year-old, three-time Pro Bowler is signed through 2023. Garafolo posted that the pact has a base of $90 million, with $41 million fully guaranteed at signing and an additional $24 million in injury guarantees.

The Giants and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have reportedly agreed on a five-year contract extension. (AP)

The additional $5 million is in the form of performance escalators.

Beckham’s Giants teammates were happy for him too: fellow receiver Sterling Shepard posted an Instagram story of the two of them dancing to The O’Jays classic “For the Love of Money.”

You think the #NYG locker room is happy Odell got the bag? From Sterling Shepard's instagram story 3 minutes ago 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/iQRbv42SWo — PreSZN Ethan (@EthanGSN) August 27, 2018





Another receiver, Roger Lewis, also posted video of Beckham dancing in celebration.

congrats to my brudda couldn’t be more proud been solid since day one helped me a lot on my journey… you deserve it…MONEY MONEY MONEY!!!! @OBJ_3 pic.twitter.com/cncsmI7IfB — Roger Lewis (@OttoLewis_) August 27, 2018

Beckham made feelings known, but didn’t hold out

Though he had long expressed a desire to get a new deal, Beckham didn’t make major waves. He was around in the offseason, even though his participation was limited as he recovered from a fractured left ankle that led to him missing the final 12 games in 2017. He also was away from the team facility rehabbing, with the team’s blessing.

In April, new New York head coach Pat Shurmur said he had been in frequent contact with Beckham, both via phone conversations and text messages, and that they were engaged in open and honest conversations.

Asked at the time if Beckham would be part of the Giants in 2018, Shurmur seemed incredulous at the thought that he wouldn’t, responding, “Absolutely … He’s a very valued member of our team.”

Beckham also reported for training camp on time, which went a long way with team brass as well as Shurmur – Kim Jones of NFL Network tweeted that Shurmur and Beckham “have developed a strong relationship since January (and) Beckham has done everything asked of him.”

