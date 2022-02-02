Giants OC search includes Browns Chad O’Shea

The New York Giants have their new head coach in former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. After his time with the Browns, Daboll reestablished himself with stints in Miami, Kansas City, New England and in college at Alabama before becoming a head coaching candidate based on his work with Josh Allen with the Buffalo Bills.

Daboll is now in the process of putting his staff together while the Giants deal with the Brian Flores lawsuit. The team is expected to keep Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator if he doesn’t get a head coaching job.

Now comes word that Cleveland’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is one of many names being linked to the Giants offensive coordinator position:

The Giants have been doing extensive interviews on potential offensive coordinators. Among those in the mix are Browns pass game coordinator/WR coach Chad O’Shea, per sources. Connection to Brian Daboll from their time in New England. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 1, 2022

As noted, O’Shea and Daboll shared time together with the Patriots where O’Shea was a part of the staff for 10 years. Prior to joining New England, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and O’Shea were on staff together in Minnesota.

The Cleveland receivers coach and passing game coordinator spent one year as the offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins before joining the Browns. The Dolphins fired O’Shea after one season under Flores despite the two having experience together with the Patriots.

The Browns have already lost their two defensive line coaches with Chris Kiffin joining his brother and the assistant DL coach Jeremy Garrett to Liberty University.