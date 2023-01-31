Giants OC Mike Kafka to interview for Cardinals’ HC job Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals have added some new candidates they will consider for their vacant head coaching job. They have at least three new ones they wish to interview.

One is New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Kafka will interview for the job Tuesday.

Kafka is currently a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job and interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans.

Kafka was offensive coordinator for the first time last season under Giants head coach Brian Daboll. The Giants were 18th in total offense, 15th in scoring but fourth in rushing offense.

He helped quarterback Daniel Jones had the best season of his career. He had a career-low 1.1% interception percentage. He also had a career-low in fumbles and a career-high in both passing yards and rushing yards.

Before his one season with the Giants, he was on Andy Reid’s coaching staff for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2017-2021, first as an offensive quality control coach, then as Patrick Mahomes’ quarterback coach from 2018-2021, adding passing-game coordinator to his title in 2021.

