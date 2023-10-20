Giants OC Mike Kafka discusses the teams offensive struggles ahead of Week 7
The Giants RB has missed three of six games this season due to an ankle sprain.
Penn State heads to Ohio State in a matchup of top-10 teams.
Lewis Hamilton is 30 points behind Sergio Perez with five races to go.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.
The current total of 30.5 is even lower than last year's over/under in a game Iowa won 13-10.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast detailing new allegations around Jim Harbaugh in Michigan football, in which the NCAA is investigating the team illegally sending advance scouts to steal signs and gain other competitive advantages.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Team owners' renewal of Goodell sends a message they like the direction he's taking the league. Here's what that will entail going forward.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
The 1984 all-around gymnastics Olympic champion has been hospitalized and battling a rare form of pneumonia this month.
The Cavs learned a lot about themselves last season and are hoping that experience — and some key additions — will pay off in the playoffs.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
Two Chiefs are in position for a big game. Who else are our analysts predicting will deliver in Week 7?
Andy Behrens examines how much regret or relief you should have about the drops you made with six teams on bye.
Jorge Martin analyzes how the Atlanta Falcons are deploying Bijan Robinson and runs down other players for this week's Rookie Report.
Points could be hard to come by in this crucial ACC matchup.
Formula 1 begins a five-week, four-race tour of North and South America this weekend with the United States Grand Prix, just outside of Austin, Texas.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Sleepers took off in Week 6. Will it happen again in Week 7 with so many teams on bye? Here's Scott Pianowski's list of underrated lineup options.