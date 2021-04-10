Giants observations: What we learned in 4-3 home win over Rockies

What we learned as Crawford powers Giants past Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The hometown kid made sure the fans who returned to Oracle Park on Saturday went home happy.

Brandon Crawford's three-run homer in the sixth was the difference as the Giants beat the Rockies 4-3, extending their winning streak to three games and getting to 5-3 on the season. As the Rockies' bullpen continued to struggle, the Giants got a solid day from their group, with Reyes Moronta and Tyler Rogers getting the lead to Jake McGee, who picked up his fourth save with another 1-2-3 ninth inning.

The Giants trailed 3-1 heading into the sixth, but Alex Dickerson got a rare plate appearance against a lefty and drew a leadoff walk. Rockies relievers have struggled with command all series, and Ben Bowden walked Wilmer Flores to keep the rally going. Crawford worked a 3-2 count and jumped on a low fastball, sending it into the arcade at 107 mph.

Here are three more things to know from the win ...

The Guy They've Been Waiting For

Tommy La Stella got a rare start, and he looked exactly like the guy the Giants signed to a three-year deal in the offseason. La Stella saw seven pitches in his first at-bat and singled, giving the Giants an early shot to score. They wouldn't, but when La Stella led off the third with a double on a pitch at his eyes, Dickerson brought him home for the game's first run.

La Stella saw seven more pitches in that second at-bat, and the third time up he got six pitches while grounding out. In the seventh, he drew a leadoff walk

Ain't Havin' It

Buster Posey is off to a good start at the plate, and he also looks like his old self behind it. Posey was tested three times and threw three absolute seeds to second base, cutting down two baserunners and nearly getting a third. His throw in the first inning was about as good as it gets:

Posey's still got it ... pic.twitter.com/BORC6393sK — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 10, 2021

Posey repeated that one in the sixth, helping lefty Caleb Baragar out of a jam after he walked speedy outfielder Raimel Tapia. He broke for second and got a good jump, but Posey put the throw right on La Stella's glove. Posey has thrown out three of the six players who have tried to steal off him this season.

Lots of Work

Logan Webb needed 92 pitches to get through five innings and left with the Giants losing, but Crawford got him off the hook. Webb was charged with three earned on eight hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Webb threw lots of sliders early on and was getting some whiffs, but he hung one to Ryan McMahon in the fifth and served up a two-run shot that gave the Rockies a 3-1 lead. Through two starts, Webb has given up 15 hits and six earned runs in 10 1/3 innings. His next start could be a pretty big one; the Giants are close to activating Alex Wood, who could rejoin their rotation.