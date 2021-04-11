Giants observations: What we learned in 4-0 win over Rockies

What we learned as Giants shut out Rockies, complete sweep originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Nolan Arenado-less Colorado Rockies might end up as the worst team in the National League this year, and the Giants did exactly what you're supposed to do when that kind of roster comes to town.

Anthony DeSclafani outdueled Rockies ace German Marquez, and Alex Dickerson and Brandon Belt both homered as the Giants beat the Rockies 4-0 to get a sweep in their first home series of the year. They've won four straight and are 6-3 through their first three series.

Here are three things you need to know from the third game at Oracle Park:

Disco Day

DeSclafani's first outing at Oracle Park couldn't have gone much better. The right-hander went six shutout innings, striking out eight and reaching back in a couple of tight spots to hold the lead.

A wild pitch put a runner on third with two outs in the fourth, but DeSclafani threw a nasty curve to Dom Nunez to get out of the jam. Three innings later, with his pitch count rising and the bullpen humming, the Rockies got Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon in scoring position with one out.

DeSclafani threw a curve in the dirt to get the first out and then blew a 94 mph sinker past Sam Hilliard to end the inning. He pumped his fist as he came off the mound.

Through two starts, DeSclafani has allowed just one run. He has 12 strikeouts in 11 innings.

Staying Power?

The Giants waited until about 40 minutes from first pitch to announce the lineup, and when they did it became clear what had happened. LaMonte Wade Jr. was added to the roster and they likely had to wait to make sure he could get to Oracle Park in time to start against Marquez. Wade was worth the wait.

The offseason acquisition -- picked up in exchange for Shaun Anderson -- singled to center in his first at-bat and pulled a hustle double to right the next time up. That second hit left the bat at 105.3 mph. Wade walked in his third plate appearance.

Until the Giants feel they need another reliever, Wade might get a shot to stick around and play some center against righties. He had one misplay out there Sunday, taking a step in on Story's liner that got over his head for a double.

Lefties Coming Alive

Tommy La Stella reached base three times on Saturday and Brandon Crawford had game-changing hits the first two games of this series. On Sunday, a few other left-handed bats jumped in.

Dickerson got it started with a shot to center in the first, his second of the year, and Belt hit a 108.7 mph blast into the arcade that was his first. The homer was his third hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking exit velo in 2015. Mike Yastrzemski was 3-for-31 before doubling in the seventh, which led to the fourth Giants run.