Giants observations: Dodgers complete convincing four-game sweep

LOS ANGELES -- Klay Thompson chugged beers, signed autographs, took selfies with strangers, complained about umpires' calls and took a fadeaway jumper with a beach ball on Sunday.

Unfortunately, he was just about the only Bay Area resident having fun at Dodger Stadium.

Thompson watched his brother's Dodgers rally late for a 7-4 win that finished off a four-game sweep. The Giants got swept in a four-game series against the Dodgers for the first time since June 22-25, 1995, also at Dodger Stadium.

The game was tied heading into the bottom of the seventh, but with one out, Freddie Freeman hit a fly ball to left that dropped for a double when Yermin Mercedes -- a catcher for most of his career -- took a bad route. Jake Lamb's double gave the Dodgers the lead, and two more hits turned it into a three-run inning that all started with the latest defensive misplay from the Giants.

Rare Day For A Legend

Clayton Kershaw has faced the Giants 54 times in the regular season and this was just the eighth time he allowed at least four runs. Coming into Sunday's game, he had nearly twice as many shutout appearances against the Giants (13) as four-run appearances.

Coming off his first career All-Star start, Kershaw didn't quite look like himself, and the Giants worked him hard. Kershaw needed 48 pitches to get through the first two innings and the Giants jumped on him in the third, taking the lead when Thairo Estrada's single brought home Darin Ruf and Mercedes, who had doubled for the second time.

The Dodgers jumped back ahead but Ruf tied it with a two-run blast on a slider that didn't have much depth. Kershaw was charged with four earned in 4 1/3 innings and needed 90 pitches to get there. This was just the second time that he has thrown fewer than five innings against the Giants and allowed at least four runs.

Big Brother Klay

Klay Thompson was seated in the first row behind the Giants dugout, but his rooting interest was on the other side. Thompson's younger brother, Trayce, plays for the Dodgers and continued a big series Sunday.

Trayce Thompson had an RBI single in the third as the Dodgers took a two-run lead and he made one of the better defensive plays of his big league career in the top of the sixth. With one out, Luis Gonzalez hit a high flyball down the left field line that Thompson judged perfectly, snagging as he reached over the wall separating foul territory from the seats.

In the three-run seventh, Thompson capped the scoring with a hard double to right-center. His big brother hopped up and down and started high-fiving strangers in the row behind him.

Heating Up

Ruf had a brutal start to the year, particularly in the power department, but he has found his groove in July. Ruf's homer off Kershaw was his fifth of July and second of the series, raising his OPS for the month above .900.

For the season, Ruf has a .725 OPS and 11 homers. The hottest Giants hitter this month has been their other lefty-killer, Austin Slater, but the Giants needed a lot more than those two against three Dodgers lefty starters in this series.