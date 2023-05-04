Giants NT Dexter Lawrence reportedly agrees to 4-year, $90 million extension

Dexter Lawrence is getting paid after a career season with the New York Giants.

The nose tackle has agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with $60 million guaranteed, which will make him one of the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawrence had been entering the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, with a $12.4 million salary due before he was set to hit free agency next season, per OverTheCap. He declined to attend the optional start of the Giants' offseason program last month over the contract situation.

At $22.5 million per year, Lawrence will be tied with Daron Payne of the Washington Commanders at third in average annual value for a DT, behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald ($31.7 million) and the Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million). Each of those deals were signed in the last year.

Lawrence earned that deal with a season that ended with him receiving Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors. The 17th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, the 342-pound Lawrence was a force up the middle for the 9-7-1 Giants, posting 68 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Extending Lawrence ticks off one of the last remaining to-do list items for the Giants this offseason, but they still have a major one ahead of them with the franchise-tagged Saquon Barkley.