Giants now 9.5-point road underdogs vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day will feature a matchup between two 7-3 NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

Tipico Sportsbook isn’t expecting a very competitive game, however, as they made the home team — Dallas — an early 7.5-point favorite. The line has jumped to 9.5 points after the Giants got some discouraging injury news.

The over/under opened at 43.5 total points and has crept un to 45.5 points.

The money line is a prohibitive Cowboys -410, Giants +330. The line opened at Cowboys -370, Giants +305.

The reasons behind the large point spread and money line is due to the events last Sunday. The Giants were slammed at home by the surging Detroit Lions and lost several more key starters to injury.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys are getting healthier and proved it with 40-3 smashing of the Minnesota Vikings on the road.

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire